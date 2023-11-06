Ieq Capital LLC Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $22.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $590.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.06 and its 200-day moving average is $495.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $560.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

