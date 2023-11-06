Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 560 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

NOW traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $603.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,702. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.