Ieq Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $428.54. 125,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $308.59 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

