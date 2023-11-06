Incitec Pivot (INCZY) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Incitec Pivot to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Incitec Pivot N/A N/A 12.45 Incitec Pivot Competitors $3.96 billion $288.53 million 11.47

Incitec Pivot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Incitec Pivot. Incitec Pivot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incitec Pivot 1 0 0 0 1.00 Incitec Pivot Competitors 894 3760 4869 41 2.42

This is a summary of current ratings for Incitec Pivot and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Incitec Pivot’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Incitec Pivot has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Incitec Pivot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A Incitec Pivot Competitors -27.73% -28.80% -4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 100.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Incitec Pivot is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Incitec Pivot competitors beat Incitec Pivot on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Incitec Pivot

(Get Free Report)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers. It also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, such as ammonium nitrate and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries; and manufactures, imports, and sells industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. Incitec Pivot Limited was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.