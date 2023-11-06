INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €20.05 ($21.56) and last traded at €19.92 ($21.42). Approximately 21,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.44 ($20.90).

INDUS Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.37.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

