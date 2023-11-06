Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys 29,563 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $306,272.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,573,273.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $936,941.64.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $113,939.28.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 75,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.