Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Acquires 46,500 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) Director Dario Meli purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,573.60.
Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of CVE:NDA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.31. 98,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 62.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of C$38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.43.
About Neptune Digital Assets
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.