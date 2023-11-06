Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Acquires 46,500 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) Director Dario Meli purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,573.60.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVE:NDA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.31. 98,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 62.31 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of C$38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.43.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

