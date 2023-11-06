Insider Buying: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Acquires 144,027 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 144,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,613,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,076,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $183,596.10.

On Thursday, September 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock traded down $3.31 on Monday, reaching $34.50. 1,511,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,443. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

