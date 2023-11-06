Insider Selling: Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) EVP Sells 2,348 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $143,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,933. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Cimpress by 156.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 405,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 179,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

