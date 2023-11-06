Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 516 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

