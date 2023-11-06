Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NIC traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. 53,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,042. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

