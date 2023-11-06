Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $639,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 255,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $969.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.78. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

