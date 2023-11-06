Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Sells 152,041 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,107,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,483,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.