Insider Selling: Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

