International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.41. 2,916,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,500,000 after purchasing an additional 655,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

