International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.41. 2,916,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
