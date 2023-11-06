Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 827,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 293,056 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.89.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,890,000.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

