Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 123,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 61,228 shares.The stock last traded at $78.98 and had previously closed at $79.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

