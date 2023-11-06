Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock remained flat at $164.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,973. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.97. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

