iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 289,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 121,023 shares.The stock last traded at $44.88 and had previously closed at $45.05.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 180,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 166,937 shares during the period.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

