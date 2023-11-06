iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.38

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 197804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

