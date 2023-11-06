iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,569. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

