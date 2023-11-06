iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.28

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.28 and last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 27574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.