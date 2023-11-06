iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.02

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.02 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 144847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $698.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

