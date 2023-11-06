JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 372.14 ($4.53).
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
