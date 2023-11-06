JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 372.14 ($4.53).

LON JD traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 131.35 ($1.60). The stock had a trading volume of 7,550,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock has a market cap of £6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,283.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.85. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 95.62 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

