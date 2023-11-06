Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $80,079.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,135.62 or 1.00018323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011496 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.006199 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $97,524.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

