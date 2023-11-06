JOE (JOE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.75 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $105.75 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,048,710 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

