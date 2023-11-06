KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 49000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,627.85.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

