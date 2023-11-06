Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.37 on Monday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.