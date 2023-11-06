Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Trading 4.2% Higher

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 109,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 263,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75. The company has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

