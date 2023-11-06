Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. 10,514,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,541,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

