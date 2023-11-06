Kujira (KUJI) Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00005646 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $215.16 million and $2.01 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,130 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.75729141 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,204,640.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

