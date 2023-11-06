Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $14.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE LH opened at $210.22 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

