Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.42. 567,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

