Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Reaches $16.91 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $16.91 billion and approximately $9.22 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,893.23 or 0.05389348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,932,868 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,904,135.80002033. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,872.20963859 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $7,183,939.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

