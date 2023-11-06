Lindenwold Advisors INC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.6% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $65.56. 1,637,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

