Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 2,737 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.06 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

