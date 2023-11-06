Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Trading Up 2.2%

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 857.58 ($10.59) and last traded at GBX 851 ($10.50). Approximately 413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($10.28).

Lindsell Train Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 870.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 952.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other Lindsell Train news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £910 ($1,123.32) per share, for a total transaction of £22,750 ($28,082.95). In other Lindsell Train news, insider David MacLellan purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £900 ($1,110.97) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($83,323.05). Also, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of £910 ($1,123.32) per share, for a total transaction of £22,750 ($28,082.95). Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $12,540,940 over the last ninety days. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

