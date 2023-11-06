Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $88.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,938,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,923,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00341627 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $85.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
