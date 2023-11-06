Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.94 million and $66.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,942,184 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,923,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00341627 USD and is down -7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $85.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
