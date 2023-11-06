LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.43 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $89.12 million and $4.43 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 987,946,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,133,665 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

