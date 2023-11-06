Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.7% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.94. The company had a trading volume of 770,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.04 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.