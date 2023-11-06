LUXO Price Reaches $0.0411 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $614.92 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

