MAGIC (MAGIC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71.69 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $157.22 million and approximately $71.69 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,205,995 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

