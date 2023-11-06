Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MMI traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,779. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

In related news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,102,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,235,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,324,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 54,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

