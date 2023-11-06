Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTCH. HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,596,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,448. Match Group has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $458,553. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

