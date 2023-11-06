Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $157-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.89 million. Matterport also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matterport from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 3,574,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,691. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $262,260.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,730. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

