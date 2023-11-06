Maverick Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.17 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.96 million and $9.17 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.23575996 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $9,274,202.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

