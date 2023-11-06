Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. 352,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $768.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $158,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 6,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

