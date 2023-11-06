Meter Governance 24-Hour Volume Hits $333,521.59 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00005072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.27 million and approximately $333,521.59 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,412,241 coins and its circulating supply is 21,558,131 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

