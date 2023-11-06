Michael A. Mussallem Sells 29,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.10. 3,260,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,859. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

